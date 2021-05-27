Cancel
Umpqua, OR

COW CREEK TRIBE CONTINUING TO ADMINISTER FREE JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINATIONS

 7 days ago

The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe is continuing to administer free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations. Shots are given out from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Their drive through clinic is at 2360 North East Stephens, across from the Cow Creek Government Office in Roseburg. The Cow Creek Tribe plans to provide the free vaccine through the summer.

