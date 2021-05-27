newsbreak-logo
Building an Amazon ECS Anywhere home lab with Amazon VPC network connectivity

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2014, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) has helped AWS customers orchestrate containerized application deployments across a wide range of different compute environments. Initially, Amazon ECS could only be used with AWS managed compute hardware, such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, AWS Fargate, AWS Wavelength, and AWS Outposts. With the general availability of Amazon ECS Anywhere (ECS Anywhere), it is now possible to use your own compute hardware as capacity for an Amazon ECS cluster.

