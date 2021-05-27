Cancel
Moffat County, CO

KRAI News for Thursday, May 27, 2021

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Regional Health is reporting that four people are in the COVID unit at the hospital. Three are Moffat County residents and one is from Routt County. They range in age from their 20s to their 70s. The Indian-variant strain of COVID-19 has also been identified in the community. It is more contagious and can spread more quickly. Plus, MRH and the ER are reporting an increase in COVID tests coming back positive. Of 69 tests given, 21 were positive in the last week. Also as of last week, roughly 39% of Moffat County residents who are over 18 have been fully vaccinated. This is lower than the statewide average. Routt County’s vaccination rate for those over 16 is at 64%. Here’s Moffat County Public Health Medical Officer Dr. Allan Reishus.

