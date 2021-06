President Joe Biden's upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 will be the definition of a hard conversation. It's difficult to pinpoint a dispute between the U.S. and Russia that lends itself to a quick and easy resolution. The mutual sanctions and diplomatic expulsions of the last several months, when combined with the increasing pace of cyberattacks emanating from Russian soil, hovers over the bilateral meeting like a dark cloud ready to rain on everybody's parade.