To say that the MVRHS spring sports schedule is in full bloom would be an understatement. Nearly two dozen varsity events are on tap for the local teams in the coming seven days. The centerpiece is Saturday, when six teams face the Nantucket Whalers. Three teams (girls lacrosse, girls tennis, and girls softball) are home, and three (boys lacrosse, boys tennis, and boys baseball) are away to their island rivals.