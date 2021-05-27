newsbreak-logo
Talkin' Rock with Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson

963kklz.com
 3 days ago

The biggest names in rock music at Talkin' Rock with Meltdown. From Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame members to bands just starting out. Meltdown takes rock music fans behind the scenes to find out what these talented musicians are really about. Come along for the ride as Talkin' Rock with Meltdown invites you to ...

963kklz.com
Entertainment955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Bret Michaels says the band ‘lucked out’ with its first record deal. He says when Poison first signed with Enigma Records in 1986, they got an unbelievable’ royalty rate – because nobody thought the record would sell. Michaels says the label bosses expected their debut, Look What The Cat Dragged In, to sell about 10,000 copies – instead, it sold more than 4 million. Recently, the much-hyped ‘Stadium Tour’ – featuring Poison, Joan Jett, Def Leppard, and a reunited Motley Crue – was postponed until summer of 2022. Who’s still holding on to their tickets from 2020?
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

6 cool things in music this week include driveway concerts, Trae tha Truth, Olivia Rodrigo and Bob Dylan's birthday

Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view. 1 Driveway concerts. A special shout-out to all the musicians, bands and crews, pro and otherwise, who had nowhere to play in 2020 except outside with an extension cord from a garage. We are indebted to you for a glimmer of sunshine during a dark time. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Musicbitchute.com

Cheap Trick -The Flame

"The Flame" is a power ballad written by British songwriters Bob Mitchell and Nick Graham. The song was released in 1988 by the American rock band Cheap Trick and the first single from their tenth album Lap of Luxury. "The Flame"…
Musicwirx.com

K.Flay rocks with Tom Morello on new song, “TGIF”

K.Flay has released a new song called “TGIF,” featuring. The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, finds the “Blood in the Cut” artist contemplating the “absurdity of the work week” and the notion of Friday being a “rally cry for capitalism.” And who better to explore those ideas with than the guitarist from Rage Against the Machine?
Musicfargounderground.com

Cheap Trick To Play Outdoors At Fargo Brewing In July

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar) and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender,” “I Want You To Want Me” and the worldwide No. 1 hit single, “The Flame.”
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of May 24th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Ben Kweller (Just For Kids), Noah Kahan (Part Of Me), The Marias (Hush), Alex Cuba (I Think Of You), Weezer (I Need Some Of That), Cha Wa (My People), & Sleater-Kinney (Worry With You)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues celebrated the...
Musicthebrag.com

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist says Jimi Hendrix is his ‘Rock God’

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has revealed that his ultimate Rock God would be the late and great legend Jimi Hendrix in a new interview. Speaking on BBC’s The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, the KK’s Priest rocker chose the ‘Bold As Love’ singer for their ‘Rock God’ segment while fondly recalling the time he went to see the iconic music legend play no less than six times.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Curtis Labelle

Alberta’s own Curtis Labelle has released his new pedal-pumping single, “Run Run Away”. The Sylvan Lake, AB-based rock pianist masterfully lives up to his handle with this blast of energy anthem that irresistibly dares listeners to join in as he soars through the hook-powered “Run run away! Run run away-ay!” chorus. That same ten-fingered, passionate engine that drove Elton John, Billy Joel, and Ben Folds up the keys into stardom is also propelling Labelle and this new, rhythmically infectious release is the vehicle that will have everyone riding along.
97X

Cheap Trick is Live In Concert on Sunday

Cheap Trick is one of those bands that just appears at shows. Watching Stone Temple Pilots in Rockford? Guess what? Here's Rick Nielsen to play Surrender. Checking out Rob Zombie? Guess what? Here's Rick Nielsen to play Helter Skelter. They would do pop-ins to every show that rolled through town...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER's JAMES LABRIE Sings 'Have A Cigar' On New PINK FLOYD Tribute Album (Video)

One of the most iconic characters ever created in song — the smarmy, nefarious record executive dreamt up by Roger Waters for PINK FLOYD's 1975 single "Have A Cigar", who infamously asked "Which one's Pink?" — is being brought to life in a whole new way, courtesy of the legendary voice of prog metal superstars DREAM THEATER, James LaBrie, and a spectacular new concept video from award-winning director Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films. LaBrie's superb rendition of the song, taken from the just released album "Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd", gives the lyrics a far more sinister edge than the original recording, as does the razor-sharp guitar work from Steve Stevens, which contrasts nicely with the laid-back rhythm section composed of THE DAMNED's Rat Scabies and PUBLIC IMAGE LTD.'s Jah Wobble and some supremely tasteful keyboard work from THE MOODY BLUES' Patrick Moraz. This fantastic new version of the song inspired the first-ever dramatic portrayal of this character, performed by seasoned character actor Noel Jason Scott for Cordero's video, as a stylish Mephistopheles who casually tempts a young, naive musician into a malevolent Faustian bargain that grants him all the riches and rewards of rock superstardom before exacting a treacherous toll.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Watch Vince Neil Join Sammy Hagar to Cover Led Zeppelin

Vince Neil joined Sammy Hagar on stage recently for a lively rendition of the Led Zeppelin classic "Rock and Roll." The collaboration took place May 26, during a concert in Orlando, Fla. Hagar and his band the Circle were performing at the Seneff Arts Plaza when they welcomed the Motley Crue frontman on stage.
Musicculturemap.com

Shinyribs in concert

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. A Shinyribs show is an exaltation of spirit. It’s a hip-shaking, belly-laughing, soul-singing, song-slinging, down-home house party. All styles of American music are likely to be touched on, squeezed on and kissed on by this world-class band featuring frontman Kevin Russell, keyboardist Winfield Cheek, bassist Jeff Brown, drummer Keith Langford, the Tijuana Trainwreck Horns, and The Shiny Soul Sisters.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: William the Conqueror feels the need to “Move On”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. We’ve been loving ‘Move On’, the latest single and accompanying nostalgic video from UK indie rock trio William the Conqueror. It appears on what we think might be their best album yet, Maverick Thinker. It’s a slow building, guitar-driven song that speaks to the restless feeling of being stuck in the past and the need to move forward, penned by the band’s frontman and singer, Ruarri Joseph.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

K.K. Downing Proud of Grabbing Jimi Hendrix’s Empty Coke Bottle

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recalled sneaking backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 in a bid to meet Jimi Hendrix. Already a big fan of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Downing managed to find his way to the trio’s dressing room caravan on the British island. In a new interview on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker, he shared his pride over recovering souvenirs from the adventure.