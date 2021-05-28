Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Islander English Faculty Win 2021 National Book Award

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two faculty in the Department of English at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi were part of a three-editor team that won a 2021 Conference on College Composition and Communication (CCCC) Advancement of Knowledge Award for the publication, “Bordered Writers: Latinx Identities and Literacy Practices at Hispanic-Serving Institutions.” The Advancement of Knowledge Award honors an empirical research publication in the previous two years that most advances writing studies, the National Council of Teachers of English said in a news release.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Corpus Christi, TXtamucc.edu

Nursing Honor Society Inducts 36 New Members During Spring 2021 Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing inducted 36 Islander nursing students May 13, during an in-person ceremony at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Performing Arts Center. Inductees, joined by friends and family, received a lavender and white honorary cord along with an inductee ribbon from officers of the Eta Omicron Chapter.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

TAMUCC holds in person graduation ceremonies at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrated their achievements as they walked across the stage and received their diploma. The sounds of family and friends' voices filled the American Bank Center as their loved one walked across the stage and received their diploma. Last year, students at the university had to celebrate virtually, but this year organizers said they made it possible for 2021 graduates to walk the stage in-person.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

USS Lexington hosts graduation for Sea Cadets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was a special day for about 30 members of the Texas Sea Cadets Program. For the last two weeks, these young men and woman have been learning on board the USS Lexington. As part of their experience the team got the chance to learn critical social interaction and leadership skills to help them as they move into the future.
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Corpus Christi, TXdelmar.edu

DMC Names Dr. Jonda Halcomb Vice President and Chief Academic Officer

Del Mar College is pleased to announce that Dr. Jonda Halcomb, who has served as Interim Vice President and Chief Academic Officer since May 1, 2020, has now been appointed to that position permanently. Prior to assuming the interim position, Dr. Halcomb served as Interim Dean and Dean of the Arts and Sciences Division between October 2009 and April 2020. Prior to that position, she served as Chair of the Natural Sciences Department for over three years and received tenured status during that time.