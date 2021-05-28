Islander English Faculty Win 2021 National Book Award
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two faculty in the Department of English at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi were part of a three-editor team that won a 2021 Conference on College Composition and Communication (CCCC) Advancement of Knowledge Award for the publication, “Bordered Writers: Latinx Identities and Literacy Practices at Hispanic-Serving Institutions.” The Advancement of Knowledge Award honors an empirical research publication in the previous two years that most advances writing studies, the National Council of Teachers of English said in a news release.tamucc.edu