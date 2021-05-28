Islander English Faculty Win 2021 National Book Award

Del Mar College is pleased to announce that Dr. Jonda Halcomb, who has served as Interim Vice President and Chief Academic Officer since May 1, 2020, has now been appointed to that position permanently. Prior to assuming the interim position, Dr. Halcomb served as Interim Dean and Dean of the Arts and Sciences Division between October 2009 and April 2020. Prior to that position, she served as Chair of the Natural Sciences Department for over three years and received tenured status during that time.