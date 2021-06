THE BIG ROLL BACK TO COME BACK COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER on Covid Decline TODAY : “Almost out of this,” Hospitalizations down 7 to 56. 8 WEEKS OF DECLINING INFECTIONS SINCE APRIL 1. NEW INFECTION RATES BELOW 1/2 OF 1% .OO47% FOR 8 DAYS ! 304 OF 49,828 TEST POSITIVE , AVERAGE: 38 PERSONS A DAY FOR 8 DAYS

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER WITH DEPUTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS AT KENSICO DAM TODAY REPORTING MORE POSITIVE PROGRESS ON ROLLING BACK THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IN WESTCHESTER. THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE SAID HIS NEXT REPORT WOULD BE ON JUNE 3, AND HE WOULD CONTINUE REPORTS ON MONDAYS ONLY THEREAFTER BEGINNING JUNE 7. HE ALSO REPORTED HOSPITALIZATIONS DOWN TO 56 FROM 63 THE LAST THREE WEEKS. WPCNR NOTES HOPSPITALIZATION RATE CONTINUES SLOW DECLINE DUE TO HIGHER NUMBER OF PERSONS INFECTED THREE WEEKS AGO — CURRENT INFECTION RATE WOULD RESULT IN 12 TO 14 HOSPITALIZATIONS IN TWO WEEKS.