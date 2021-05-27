31 NEW POSITIVE TEST RESULTS FOR COVID-19 IN COUNTY

The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced nine new positive test cases and one presumptive positive in its report Wednesday. Sixteen county residents remain hospitalized due to the coronavirus, eight locally and eight out of the area. The response team is monitoring 119 positive cases who are in isolation but saw some relief in possible contacts who are in quarantine. As of Wednesday, there were 354 residents in quarantine, down from 431 Tuesday and nearly 200 fewer than the 551 from Monday.