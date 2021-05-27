31 NEW POSITIVE TEST RESULTS FOR COVID-19 IN COUNTY
31 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Thursday. County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer told News Radio 1240 KQEN that this is the highest number of daily cases since early February and one of the highest number of cases in a week, since the pandemic began. Dannenhoffer said this is likely due to variants in the area, a relatively low rate of vaccination and very little social distancing and masking.kqennewsradio.com