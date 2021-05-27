Study of Prehistoric Cemetery Reveals Years-Long War

When you walk through the wilderness, you’d better be quiet and listen, because you never know whether there are predators out there. Unfortunately, we did not follow this cautionary measure so far in outer space, as we had been broadcasting radio waves from Earth for more than a century. And if there are technological civilizations within a hundred light-years that monitor their sky with radio telescopes similar to ours, then they may already know about us and we might hear from them. Our saving grace is that chemical rockets, similar to those used in the Voyager or New Horizons missions, will take a million years to traverse a hundred light years. And so, we might be out for a prolonged suspense before encountering our cosmic neighbors.