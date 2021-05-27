Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Study of Prehistoric Cemetery Reveals Years-Long War

By Matthew Hart
nerdist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of French scientists has completed a study of thousands of bones from the 13,000-year-old Jebel Sahaba cemetery in northern Sudan, and now reports something unexpected: the mass grave, the scientists say, was not the consequence of one huge battle as many previously thought. Instead, it was the result of a series of skirmishes humans fought over a lifetime; quite possibly for resources. (One of which we can only presume was the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey.)

nerdist.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long War#Fossils#Scientific Reports#Space Odyssey#Earth Scientists#Earth Science#Data Scientists#Paleoanthropologist#French Scientists#Bones#Skirmishes Humans#Paleoanthropology#Aliens#Mass#Northern Sudan#Science News#Technological Knowledge#Lake#Methods#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencerealclearscience.com

Archaeologists Accidentally Discover 250 Ancient Tombs

An archaeological survey crew accidentally discovered some 250 rock-cut tombs at the Al-Hamidiyah necropolis near Sohag, Egypt. The graves range in age from the end of the Old Kingdom around 2200 B.C. to the end of the Ptolemaic period in 30 B.C., according to Nevine El-Aref of Ahram Online.
ScienceThe News

Strange Artifacts

Many strange artifacts have been discovered over the years that don't conform to the current theories of the history of man. An educational website called "About, Inc." lists the 10 most puzzling ancient artifacts. 1) The Grooved Spheres. For several decades, miners in South Africa have been digging up mysterious...
Sciencehistorynet.com

Ritual Sword Discovery Reveals Clues About Roman Officer

Archaeologists excavating the grave of a Roman soldier in Thessaloniki, Greece, were surprised to discover a 1,600-year old sword, damaged in a pagan ritual, among the grave goods. The iron spatha sword indicated that the deceased was a member of an auxiliary cavalry force in Rome’s imperial army. The prominent...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Mysterious protein makes human DNA morph into different shapes

The differences between human DNA and mosquito DNA aren't limited to the arrangement of letters in the genetic code. If you were to slice open a human cell and a mosquito cell and peer into the nucleus of each, you'd see that their chromosomes are folded with a dramatically different type of genetic origami. Now, researchers have figured out how to fold one type of DNA to take the shape of the other — essentially making human DNA coil like a mosquito's.
SciencePosted by
TheDailyBeast

What an 80,000-Year-Old Burial Site Reveals About Humanity

Archaeologists in Kenya have discovered the oldest human burial in Africa. The almost 80,000-year-old grave was discovered by researchers in the opening to a cave on the coast of Kenya’s tropical uplands. Scientists believe that they belonged to a child aged between 2 and 3 years old. The fragile remains—which have been named “Mtoto” after the Swahili word for “child”—promise to tell us more about human social behavior, organization, and cognition in the Middle Stone Age.
ScienceNew York Post

Japanese researchers dig deepest ocean hole in history

A team of scientists has reportedly broken the record for drilling the deepest ocean hole in history. The hole was drilled nearly 5 miles below sea level off the coast of Japan on the morning of May 14 in an effort to study the region’s earthquake history. In a blog...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Evidence of extraterrestrials? Funding research is better than eyewitness reports

When you walk through the wilderness, you’d better be quiet and listen, because you never know whether there are predators out there. Unfortunately, we did not follow this cautionary measure so far in outer space, as we had been broadcasting radio waves from Earth for more than a century. And if there are technological civilizations within a hundred light-years that monitor their sky with radio telescopes similar to ours, then they may already know about us and we might hear from them. Our saving grace is that chemical rockets, similar to those used in the Voyager or New Horizons missions, will take a million years to traverse a hundred light years. And so, we might be out for a prolonged suspense before encountering our cosmic neighbors.
Astronomylistverse.com

Ten Astonishing New Discoveries About The Cosmos

The universe is a fascinating place – a vast cosmic void home to all kinds of strange and spellbinding things. Black holes. Neutron stars. White dwarfs. The skies are filled with these spectacular oddities. — Day in, day out, astronomers look up at the heavens hoping to catch a glimpse of some new celestial phenomenon. And, now and then, they strike it lucky, spotting an ethereal rarity peeking through the darkness of outer space. This list explores ten cosmic discoveries that are, quite literally, out of this world.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Is This Incredible Photo of Earth or Mars?

The Red Planet, called that for its rusty oxidized soil, looks vastly different to our planet's green and blue appearance. Well, at least usually. The two planets can also appear incredibly similar, as European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet discovered while taking a photo of Earth looking decidedly red earlier this month, while onboard the International Space Station. "No cloud in sight and the red and ochre colors stretching to the horizon," he wrote about the surreal scene. "I thought I was orbiting Mars when I saw this view!" (ESA/NASA–T. Pesquet) There's a simple explanation for this cosmic mix-up – we're looking at the equally...
Austin, TXwatchers.news

Study reveals inner workings of slow-slip earthquakes

Slow-slip earthquakes have been detected at many earthquake hotspots in the world, including areas around the Pacific Ring of Fire, but it remains unclear as to how they are linked to the damaging quakes that take place there. In a new study, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have revealed its inner workings by studying a region off the coast of New Zealand known to generate slow-slip events.
SciencePhys.org

What causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes?

The cause of Earth's deepest earthquakes has been a mystery to science for more than a century, but a team of Carnegie scientists may have cracked the case. New research published in AGU Advances provides evidence that fluids play a key role in deep-focus earthquakes—which occur between 300 and 700 kilometers below the planet's surface. The research team includes Carnegie scientists Steven Shirey, Lara Wagner, Peter van Keken, and Michael Walter, as well as the University of Alberta's Graham Pearson.
Kidskmyu.tv

New studies show 'Long COVID' increasing in kids

(KUTV) — Dr. Angela Dunn, who became the face of Utah's fight against COVID-19 as the state's epidemiologist, is using her visibility to protect kids. Dunn said children are the "new vulnerable" as mask mandates in schools end and mass vaccinations in young kids remain distant. Earlier during the pandemic,...
ScienceBBC

Australia crocodile: Skull identified as part of new extinct species

An eight-million-year-old crocodile skull discovered in central Australia is now believed to be part of an extinct species new to scientists. The skull had been found about 200km (125 miles) from Alice Springs, in the Northern Territory (NT), in 2009. It was thought to belong to a known reptile of...
CancerPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Measured The Mass of The Human Chromosome For The First Time

For the first time, scientists have been able to accurately measure the mass of the human chromosome. Using a powerful X-ray source at the UK's national synchrotron science facility, the Diamond Light Source, physicists were able to determine the individual masses of all 46 chromosomes in human cells. The masses were found to be significantly higher than expected – around 20 times higher than the DNA contained therein – likely reflecting the additional mass of other unknown elements inside chromosomes that we are yet to discover, the researchers suggest. "The mass of DNA we know from the Human Genome Project, but this is...
AstronomyNASA

NASA Selects 2 Missions to Study ‘Lost Habitable’ World of Venus

NASA has selected two new missions to Venus, Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor. Part of NASA’s Discovery Program, the missions aim to understand how Venus became an inferno-like world when it has so many other characteristics similar to ours – and may have been the first habitable world in the solar system, complete with an ocean and Earth-like climate.
Scienceplainsmenpost.com

Teeth of Wander Meatloaf is made of Iron reveals the studies

A new study conducted says that a unique creature commonly called “ wandering meatloaf “ has teeth made of iron minerals. They are mostly found along the rocky coastlines. This mollusk named Cryptochiton stelleri is reddish-brown with an oval-shaped shelled body and can grow up to 14 inches and hence they are also called wandering meatloaf.
WildlifePhys.org

Fighting mammoths and a sick T. rex: Fossils show new side to prehistoric life

An incredible fossil discovery of two fighting mammoths has been highlighted for the first time in a new book on prehistoric behavior, "Locked in Time: Animal Behavior Unearthed in 50 Extraordinary Fossils." Static dinosaur fossils captured frozen in time have driven curiosity for hundreds of years with popular media making...
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Prehistoric carvings of animals including red deer with antlers dating back 5,000 years to the Neolithic have been discovered in Scotland

A set of prehistoric carvings of animals including a red deer with antlers dating back 5,000 years have been discovered in Scotland for the first time. The carvings date back to the Neolithic or Early Bronze Age and depict two male red deer with fully grown antlers, while other carvings are suggestive of younger deer, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who confirmed the discovery.