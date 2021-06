During the day, attendees can explore The Orange Show’s five acre campus on foot through a maze of 80 art cars and learn about each one via a digital audio/visual tour on their smartphones. There will be crafts for kids, food and drinks available for purchase. The experience will transform in the evening into the Houston Art Car Experience By Night featuring light displays and live music performances from The Suffers, Los Skarnales, Tomar & The FCs and The Bayou City Funk.