The infinite monkey theorem suggests that if a monkey mashes keys on a keyboard at random for an infinite period of time, it will eventually type out a perfect recreation of the complete works of William Shakespeare. By the same logic, if you put in the types of less than ideal lineups that the Mets have been throwing out there over and over again, eventually they would experience a random offensive explosion. Friends, we just saw a monkey produce the works of Shakespeare, as the ReplaceMets scored a baker’s dozen against the Braves en route to a 13-2 victory.