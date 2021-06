The beloved kindergarten teacher at St. Anthony Tri-Parish School, Loraine Powell, is retiring after 31 years in the classroom. She has been a blessing to so many and former students, parents, co-workers, community members and friends are welcome to send well wishes to her. Cards and well wishes can be sent to the school, addressed Loraine Powell, 1145 W. 20th Street, Casper, WY 82604.