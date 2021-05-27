Baseball still searching for first win of the season

(May 27, 2021) The Whalers are still searching for its first win seven games in-to the season, losing 9-5 Monday to a team that beat them 21-0 in the season-opener. “We are aware of the improvements we are making but we are not satisfied,” head coach Jack Pearson said. “We recognize the small victories within the losses but we are staying hungry. We want to come out of this season with two, three or four wins. We are that close, and we have been that close for a number of games.”