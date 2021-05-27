Cancel
Alliant seeks rate increase for 2022; monthly residential bills to grow about $13.50

La Crosse Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliant Energy has reached a deal with consumer and environmental advocates to raise gas and electricity rates next year as the utility begins phasing out its coal fleet. If approved by regulators, the new rates would add about $8.50 a month to the typical residential electricity bill and about $5 a month to the average gas bill. Electric rates would not change in 2023, though there could be an adjustment to gas costs.

Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Size, timing of AEP subsidiary rate hikes scrutinized at hearing on their infrastructure surcharge proposal

The testimony lasted nearly four hours. The potential ratepayer impact it scrutinized would last years. The West Virginia Public Service Commission held an evidentiary hearing Thursday to consider a request that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power filed in December for approval of a surcharge on customers’ bills that would allow them to recover costs from infrastructure investment projects between base rate cases.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Clean Energy Bill Stalls, But Supporters Still Optimistic for Passage

A deal on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s big push to make Illinois a green energy-powered state has reportedly been close for weeks. Among the key elements expected to be included in the bill is a plan to phase out the use of fossil fuels for energy production. It also sets ambitious goals to have 40% of the state’s energy coming from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% from renewables by 2050.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

Columbia Gas of Ohio to seek first rate increase since 2008

COLUMBUS — Columbia Gas of Ohio is preparing to ask for an increase in base rates for the first time since 2008. The natural gas distribution company has filed a notice with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that it intends to seek a rate increase for its distribution service. The increase wouldn't go into effect until at least next year.
Energy Industrybuckscountycouriertimes.com

Trouble Shooter: How to speak up about PECO's proposed rate increase

Q. I don’t always look at my PECO bill since I’m on auto-pay but I noticed this month there was a small notice tucked in with my billing statement. The notice says that PECO is requesting a rate increase so electric rates may be increasing if approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Is there anything we can do to oppose this increase?
Energy IndustryLa Crosse Tribune

Regulators approve $104.5 million solar buy for Xcel Energy

Wisconsin regulators have approved Xcel Energy’s $104.5 million purchase of a solar farm under development in northwest Wisconsin. The 74-megawatt Western Mustang facility is Xcel’s first large-scale solar investment in Wisconsin, though the utility has three 1-megawatt community solar gardens where customers can lease panels. Xcel projects it will need...
Energy IndustryCNBC

Morgan Stanley says keep buying Exxon as new board members accelerate clean energy transformation

Morgan Stanley is doubling down on its bullish outlook for Exxon in the wake of activist firm Engine No. 1 claiming a third board seat at the oil giant. The firm said that now, with 25% of Exxon's board made up of activists pushing for environmental, social and corporate governance criteria or ESG, the company will be forced to prioritize spending and projects around the energy transition.
Bismarck, NDRegister Citizen

Feds approve expansion of North Dakota natural gas pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal regulators have approved a natural gas pipeline in western North Dakota, a move state officials believe will help curb the wasteful flaring of excess gas and increase state tax revenues by millions of dollars annually by allowing more oil drilling in the area. Federal Energy...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Electric Looks to Increase Your Monthly Bill

Be prepared to have your electric bill go up in El Paso. It's not a guarantee this is going to happen yet, but El Paso Electric has sent a request for permission from state regulators to raise their rates by more than 13%, which would average out to about an extra $12 a month for the typical homeowner.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Spire Gas seeks rate increase for Joplin Area Customers

MISSOURI – Spire Natural Gas is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission for a rate increase. The increase would amount to an average additional charge of around $3.28/month. A hearing for Joplin area customers is scheduled for June 25th at 6 pm. It’s a virtual hearing, that will be held...
Allen, TXDallas News

Allen maintains residential waste service rate despite rising cost

Allen City Council adopted a rate increase for waste services, but residents will not have to pay the price. The 3.4% increase was based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index, according to a release from the city. However, the city will pay the additional costs to the waste services provider, maintaining the cost for basic residential services at the same rate it has been for more than a decade.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Investment in energy to increase 10% to $1.9 trillion: IEA

Global investment in energy is forecast to increase by nearly 10 percent in 2021 to USD 1.9 trillion, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Global power sector investment is set to increase by around 5 percent in 2021 to more than USD 820 billion, after staying flat in 2020.
Constructionaba.com

Construction Spending Rate Increased in April

Construction spending rose 0.2% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of $1,524.2 billion in April, according to the Census Bureau. April’s figure is 9.8% above the April 2020 estimate of $1,387.9 billion. Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,180.7 billion, 0.4% above the...
Energy Industrywpr.org

Alliant Reaches Deal To Recover Costs Tied To Its Clean Energy Transition As It Plans To Raise Rates

Alliant Energy has reached a deal with consumer advocacy and environmental groups to recover $85.7 million in expenses tied to its clean energy transition as the utility plans to raise electric and natural gas rates next year. The Madison-based utility said the settlement will help Alliant transition away from fossil fuels while providing affordable power and heat for customers.
San Bruno, CApajaronian.com

Was this the right time to increase utility rates?

Our council passed a rate increase this week on water, wastewater and solid waste utilities. It was a 6-1 vote. I was the sole vote against the rate hike. This was a difficult decision for all of us. Here is my explanation on why I was a “No” vote to raise our community’s rates at this time.