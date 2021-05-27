Shelburne needs new beach house

Please join us starting May 30 for a week of community engagement activities to help design your parks! The City of Healdsburg is developing plans for a new 36-acre public park in the Montage Development, a redevelopment plan for Badger Park, and ways to improve access to the Russian River. You can participate virtually on Zoom during the week and in person at the two park sites on Saturday June 5 (following appropriate COVID protocols). Each of these sessions will provide information on the planning process, an overview of the design considerations, and a detailed walk-through of the preliminary plans. We also have an online survey where you can provide additional comments. For more information on the planning process and to view the preliminary plans please visit www.cityofhealdsburg.org/parkplanning.