Fort Bragg, NC

Ex-soldier sentenced to federal prison in marriage scam at Fort Bragg

Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — A former Fort Bragg soldier was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for arranging marriages between foreign nationals and U.S. soldiers in order to skirt immigration law and gain married soldier benefits for the service-members. In August, Ghana-born, Ebenezer "Ben" Yeboah Asane, 37, pleaded guilty...

www.fayobserver.com
