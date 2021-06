"I'm excited for little girls that look like me, and even those little girls that don't look like me, to be able to see my ad come up on the TV and be like, 'Wow...'" Every single time I speak with supermodel Adut Akech (while it may have only been twice) I’m always in such awe of her maturity. With a presence that far exceeds her 21 years, she’s living proof of the power of staying grounded, and most importantly, staying true to self. On brand with her being ahead of her time, the winner of the coveted 2019 Model of the Year award at The Fashion Awards and recipient of the 2019 TIME100 Next list, is adding another distinguished honor to her belt: Estée Lauder Global Brand Ambassador.