U.S. Politics

Scientists Don't Want to Ignore the Wuhan 'Lab Leak' Theory

 18 days ago

Exactly did covert 19 come from? President Biden wants the intelligence community to figure it out. Most common answer for any virus would be that it developed in animals and spread to humans. But the presence of a high tech lab in Wuhan China, has triggered questions for more than a year. Wuhan is where the virus was first detected. The discovery of additional evidence about the lab led the president to ask for answers within three months. We have got NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith with us this morning. Hi, Tamra. Good morning, Rachel. All right. This is a major change for the administration right to ask for this. Yeah, it was definitely a shift in message from the White House. Until now, they had batted away the idea of a U. S investigation, instead focusing on the need for the World Health Organization to do a more complete study of what happened. But yesterday we learned for the first time from the White House that back in March, Biden had asked his advisers and intelligence community to dig into the origins of covert 19. They quote coalesced behind two likely scenarios transmission from animals to humans or a leaker accident from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Karine Jean Pierre, who led the White House press briefing yesterday, said Biden is asking the intelligence agencies to keep digging. Get closer to a definitive conclusion within 90 days. Was inconclusive. So we need to get to the bottom of this. As we all know, we've lost almost 600,000 Americans to covert 19, and we have to get a better sense of the origin of covert 19. And also, how do we prevent Next pandemic.

Tamara Keith
#High Tech#Tech Lab#Study Animals#Npr White House#U S#The White House#Americans#Scientists#Wuhan China#Intelligence Community#Digging#Questions#President Biden#Message#March
