The story is a repetitive one in sports, all the classmates and coaches begging this one guy to come out and join the team because they think he can be great. After some uncertainty, said player picks up the sport looking like a natural and the rest is history. At Madison Prep Academy, that guy is Quency Wiggins. Standing 6-6, 256-pounds, no wonder everyone wanted him to play football. The result was Wiggins helping his 3A Louisiana squad to an 11-2 campaign in 2020 and their new defensive end/tackle earning All-District and All-State honors.