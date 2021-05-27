Alabama baseball fizzles vs. Florida, sets up SEC Tournament rematch with Tennessee

Alabama baseball struggled to generate offense in a 7-2 loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament on Thursday, and now its season could be on the line. The Crimson Tide will play an elimination game against Tennessee at 10 a.m. Friday (SEC Network), in what could be a play-in game for its NCAA Tournament hopes. Alabama (31-23) beat the No. 2-seeded Vols, 3-2, Wednesday in a wild 11-inning game, and might need to do it again to lock up a regional berth.