Brown Sugar-Based Body Scrubs
The Malibu Made Body Scrub from vegan beauty brand C & The Moon is a brown sugar-based exfoliant that gently revives the skin. The product is certified organic and is made with brown sugar, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba seed oil, castor oil, and vanilla. These ingredients reduce inflammation, cleanse, clear away dead cells, and promote new growth underneath for younger-looking skin. The vanilla notes leave the body smelling fresh and natural afterward.www.trendhunter.com