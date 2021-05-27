Cancel
NBA 2K21 MyTeam Agenda Groups Feature Ja Morant’s Playoff Performance, Dark Matter Reward

By Matt Couden
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA playoffs are in full swing, and many of the league’s stars are showing how bad they want to move further into the bracket. That included Wednesday night’s performance from Ja Morant for the Memphis Grizzlies, as he tried to help his team to 2-0. In honor of the second-year star’s playoff performance, there’s a new NBA 2K21 Moments Agenda Group which can earn a lot of XP. Additionally, one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ all-time greats has a new Moments Agenda for MyTeam.

