Presidential Election

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes -live conference

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes, head of parliament Hammouda Sabbagh announced in a live conference on Thursday.

Vote turn out was at 78.66%.

