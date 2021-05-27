Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes -live conference

President Bashar al-Assad, whose family has ruled Syria for over half a century, faces an election Wednesday meant to cement his image as the only hope for recovery in the war-battered country, analysts say.
His campaign slogan, "Hope through Work", evokes the reconstruction of a country ravaged by a decade-long conflict that has claimed more than 388,000 lives and displaced half of Syria's pre-war population.
In the capital Damascus, Assad's portraits line roads and inundate main squares, outnumbering those of his two little-known challengers.
"Syrians will vote to pledge allegiance to Assad and to the system," said analyst Fabrice Balanche.