Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Intelligence Priorities Shift As Biden Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

WAMU
 8 days ago

Ailsa Chang, Patrick Jarenwattananon, Alejandra Marquez Janse. NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks with The Wall Street Journal‘s Michael Gordon on President Biden’s order to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and how U.S. intelligence doesn’t prioritize pandemic detection. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#U S#U S Intelligence#Npr#The Wall Street Journal#Origins#Pandemic Detection#Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

Biden bans U.S. investment in companies linked to China's surveillance activities

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday that would ban Americans from investing in companies linked to China's military and its surveillance activities. Why it matters: Biden's executive order is an expansion of one issued by the Trump administration in November 2020, and it shows that the Biden administration is "continuing some of the hard-line China policies left by former President Donald Trump," according to the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Pompeo slams ‘naive’ Fauci for defending China from COVID origin probe

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is accusing the National Institutes of Health of suppressing intelligence on the origins of the coronavirus, and slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci for running interference for China. The nation’s former top diplomat made the comments to Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday evening, as the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Former MI6 chief says any Wuhan lab leak evidence has likely been destroyed

Any evidence of a lab leak that may have caused the Covid-19 pandemic would likely have been destroyed by Chinese officials by now, a former MI6 chief has claimed.Sir Richard Dearlove said it would now be difficult to prove that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was working on “gain of function” experiments to make a novel coronavirus.“We don’t know that’s what’s happened – but a lot of data have probably been destroyed or made to disappear so it’s going to be difficult to prove definitely the case for a ‘gain of function chimera’ being the cause of the pandemic,” he said.The scientific community remains divided over how plausible it is that...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Biden announces new vaccination incentives

In an effort to convince hesitant Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a host of new vaccination perks from a private-sector initiative. "For all the progress we're making as a country, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill...
Public HealthThe Guardian

If the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis is true, expect a political earthquake

There was a time when the Covid pandemic seemed to confirm so many of our assumptions. It cast down the people we regarded as villains. It raised up those we thought were heroes. It prospered people who could shift easily to working from home even as it problematized the lives of those Trump voters living in the old economy.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

Kamala Harris's aides reportedly in 'panic' after Joe Biden made her his migrant czar

Apparently, no one in the Kamala Harris camp was thrilled when Joe Biden fobbed off onto her the job of stemming the surge at the border. In addition to that, there's about five other major things she's handling, but I've asked her, the VP, today — because she's the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Getting the truth about COVID-19 and China

A recent report from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee cited “significant circumstantial evidence” that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan and that Washington may have funded or collaborated in research leading up to the outbreak. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) quickly dismissed the possibility of the Wuhan lab leak, many in the news media took their word for it and tech giants like Facebook suppressed conversations and articles on the matter.
Public HealthPosted by
Sara A. Carter

China Spreads Doubt On ‘Lab Leak’ Theory To Malign US And Rehabilitate Itself

This story was first published by The Dark Wire Investigation Foundation. While the world is experiencing a renewed interest in investigating a “lab leak” theory of the origin of COVID-19, Chinese media like state-run newspapers XinhuaNet, Global Times, and China Daily have been scrambling spin to undermine that theory. Chinese media is portraying the “lab leak” theory as: 1) originating from U.S. intelligence and politicians with bad faith intentions to malign China; 2) orchestrated by the U.S. to deflect against the U.S.’ domestic problems and its own biological warfare research; and 3) a catalyst for hate crimes against Asian Americans. Additionally, China uses the “lab leak” theory to pivot towards applying pressure on the United States. Chinese media mainly do this by accusing the U.S. of obstructing honest inquiry into COVID-19, and calling for the US to be investigated, while painting China as acting in good faith.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Exclusive: How Amateur Sleuths Broke the Wuhan Lab Story and Embarrassed the Media

For most of last year, the idea that the coronavirus pandemic could have been triggered by a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China, was largely dismissed as a racist conspiracy theory of the alt-right. The Washington Post in early 2020 accused Senator Tom Cotton of "fanning the embers of a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked by experts." CNN jumped in with "How to debunk coronavirus conspiracy theories and misinformation from friends and family." Most other mainstream outlets, from The New York Times ("fringe theory") to NPR ("Scientists debunk lab accident theory"), were equally dismissive. (Newsweek was an exception, reporting in April 2020 that the WIV was involved in gain-of-function research and might have been the site of a lab leak; Mother Jones, Business Insider, the NY Post and FOX News were also exceptions.) But in the last week or so, the story has burst into the public discourse. President Joe Biden has demanded an investigation by U.S. intelligence. And the mainstream media, in an astonishing about-face, is treating the possibility with deadly seriousness.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Former CDC director says he got death threats from scientists after expressing support for Covid ‘lab leak’ theory

Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says he received death threats after he publicly said he believed the coronavirus “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan, China. “Certainly a lab-based origin is one possibility,” Dr Walensky told CNBC in May.“I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Mr Redfield told Vanity Fair in a story published on Thursday. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”Mr Redfield told CNN in March that he believed the virus “most likely” originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were studying...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Pompeo says Wuhan lab engaged in Chinese military-linked efforts

On Saturday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China was carrying out military-linked activity in addition to its civilian research. In an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, Pompeo said, “What I can say for sure is this: we know that they...