Sustainable Marine to provide anchoring system for ORPC’s Advanced TidGen Project

By Hydro Review Content Directors
hydroreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORPC has engaged Sustainable Marine’s Swift Anchors division to provide its rock anchoring system for ORPC’s Advanced TidGen Project set to launch in Maine later this year. Swift Anchors will be among a number of subsystems ORPC will develop, test and integrate to validate a full TidGen system in a...

www.hydroreview.com
State
Maine State
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Superior Industries Advances Its Sustainability Initiatives

Has announced it will be one of the first North American aluminum wheel manufacturers to supply premium cast aluminum wheels made from low-carbon-footprint aluminum for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Majdi Abulaban, Superior Industries’ CEO, commented, “Climate change, and its far-reaching impacts, is one of the global community’s most pressing problems. At Superior, we are doing our part for a greener world by advancing our sustainability initiatives across the organization. As more and more companies align with institutional mandates to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, our products will play an important role, which underscores our aspirations to provide sustainable wheels for automotive OEMs.”
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Solar Energy Production Shines Brighter With Data Analysis Tools

Solar energy is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to fossil fuels. Households and business owners view it as an accessible and cost-effective option, particularly with the panel cost significantly less expensive than it was several years ago. However, numerous factors influence how well solar panels produce energy. They include:. Panel...
Wyoming Statespglobal.com

TerraPower, PacifiCorp. developing advanced reactor project for Wyoming

TerraPower and PacifiCorp. will "advance a Natrium reactor demonstration project at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming," TerraPower said in a statement June 2. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. TerraPower said "several potential locations in the state" are being evaluated but did not disclose those...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Companies aim to build 'clean hydrogen' hub in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and energy industry officials announced Wednesday a plan to establish a hub for so-called clean hydrogen that someday could be used in everything from powering vehicles to energy generation. Burgum hailed the project as big part of the state’s plan of...
Wyoming Stateruralradio.com

Advanced Nuclear Reactor Demonstration Project to be Sited in Wyoming

TerraPower and PacifiCorp, today announced efforts to advance a Natrium™ reactor demonstration project at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming. The companies are evaluating several potential locations in the state. “I am thrilled to see Wyoming selected for this demonstration pilot project, as our great state is the perfect place...
IndustryNHPR

State Gives More Time For Input On N.H.'s 10-Year Energy Strategy

The state is giving the public more time to weigh in on its 10-year energy strategy, as part of a required update. The strategy comes from the governor's office of strategic initiatives and was last updated in 2018. In the future, it would become the purview of the new state Department of Energy likely included in the next state budget.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

US partners with four other countries to advance marine areas as climate solution

The U.S. is partnering with the United Kingdom, Chile, Costa Rica and France to boost the use of protected ocean areas as a climate solution. The five nations on Wednesday launched the International Partnership on Marine Protected Areas, Biodiversity and Climate Change, which will work to give leaders information on these areas as a climate and biodiversity tool, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Trident Systems and LPP Announce Partnership to provide Advanced Dismounted and Vehicle C4I Solutions

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Trident Systems and LPP are strategically partnering to provide unique man-portable and vehicle-mounted C4I solutions to their customers, further enhancing their product offerings. The agreement brings together two experienced solution providers in aerospace and defense, with complementary core competencies in vehicle diagnostics, communications interoperability, and ground military equipment.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market (2021-2025) | Governmental Regulations to Provide Necessary Push to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market, According to Fairfield Market Research

An ageing society in developed countries naturally has impaired cognitive function and vision, leading to a high number of road accidents. This can be nipped in the bud by installing advanced driver assistance systems, some of which include automatic emergency brakes, pedestrian avoidance, blind-spot detection, and traffic sign recognition. Get...
Industrymarinelink.com

TMC's Air Compressors for JOIDES Resolution Research Drillship

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has hired Oslo-based TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver a new marine compressed air system to be retrofitted onboard the JOIDES Resolution research vessel. Former drillship JOIDES Resolution is a research vessel that drills into the ocean floor to collect and study core samples, to...
Industrydallassun.com

KULR Technology Group Issued Special Permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation Authorizing Transport of Lithium-Ion and Metal Batteries for Recycling

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today it was issued a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation authorizing the transport of lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling. The permit provides exceptions from shipping papers and employee training when shipping lithium batteries exceeds 300 Watt-Hours. The permit authorizes the exceptions based on using KULR's specially designed thermally protective packaging which incorporates the Company's patented thermal runaway shield (TRS) technology.
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Decarbonizing Shipping

A Conversation with Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. (Article originally published in Mar/Apr 2021 edition.) When the A.P. Møller Foundation decided to make a seminal contribution toward combating climate change and establish the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping last year, the choice of who to lead it was easy – and close at hand. Bo Cerup-Simonsen was already well-known to them, having served six years as head of Maersk Maritime Technology. Eminently qualified with a Ph.D. in Naval Architecture & Mechanical Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark, an Executive M.B.A. from the Copenhagen Business School, numerous academic awards and board memberships along with years of practical business experience, he was the hands-down choice.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Changing Winds: Emerging Wind Turbine Technologies

Wind turbine technology continues to evolve under new market demands—as well as an urgency to expand to further decarbonization. Ten years ago, POWER published a comprehensive article exploring the emergence of “novel—and sometimes plain wacky—designs” that were then thought of as viable alternatives to the ubiquitous three-bladed wind turbine design. In 2011, to be fair, wind power was just beginning to make its mark on energy markets. But as the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) had then noted, its future widespread uptake was still uncertain owing to concerns about its competitiveness against generation from coal, nuclear, and new sources of “cheap” gas, as well as “an assault on existing price mechanisms” in many markets that were pegged to the credit crisis and government budget shortfalls. However, the stunning growth of installed wind power over the past decade globally—from 238 GW in 2011 to 743 GW in 2020, according to GWEC—has transformed wind power into a mature and mainstream energy source that is cost-competitive with new coal and gas plants.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

US Energy Consumption Dropped 7.3 Quads in 2020

Every year, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Department of Energy produce Sankey flow diagrams showing where energy in the U.S. comes from and where it's going. Every year, Treehugger has a look at these to see what shocking news we can discern from it. Here's the 2020 version:
Economyarxiv.org

Sustainability Forecasting for Apache Incubator Projects

Although OSS development is very popular, ultimately more than 80 percent of OSS projects fail. Identifying the factors associated with OSS success can help in devising interventions when a project takes a downturn. OSS success has been studied from a variety of angles, more recently in empirical studies of large numbers of diverse projects, using proxies for sustainability, e.g., internal metrics related to productivity and external ones, related to community popularity. The internal socio-technical structure of projects has also been shown important, especially their dynamics. This points to another angle on evaluating software success, from the perspective of self-sustaining and self-governing communities.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Daedalean Advances First AI Applications With EASA Project

Swiss artificial-intelligence startup Daedalean has completed a second study with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to develop concepts for certifying safety-critical applications of machine learning in aviation. The second 10-month joint project, completed in mid-May, matured the concept of learning assurance developed in the first project to augment the...
Agriculturehoards.com

IFEEDER Board Working to Advance Industry’s Sustainability Journey

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. This week, the Institute for Feed Education and Research (IFEEDER) held its annual Board of Trustees meeting to review the public charity’s accomplishments over the past year, discuss strategic priorities for the upcoming fiscal year and install new trustees and Board leadership.