This tank will turn your pool into a wet hot American warzone

This time of year, families with a pool will start to get them prepared. There are several key factors in getting your pool ready for the upcoming season. Along with removing any off season debris from the pool, one of the most important things you can do to make sure your pool water stays clear all year is to ensure your filter system is clean and fully maintained. Most people in our area have a sand filter to clean their water. Neglecting this filter will most surely cause you to have trouble. You want to make sure it has the appropriate amount of sand in it as well as stir the existing sand up so it can filter the water properly. The sand sets up hard over the winter and stirring it up will ensure water flows thru it properly. If adding sand, you also want to make sure you do not get sand in the intake pipe as it may stop it up. After you do this, make sure to backwash your filter when you turn it on for the first time to not dump the dirt you have freed from your sand into the pool. You also want to make sure that all the hoses are clean for the intake and return on an above ground pool. Doing this will ensure your filter system will be in top shape to keep your water filtered and clear.