Wainscoting and bead board ceilings! Almost one acre in South Carolina. Circa 1904. $110,000

Bead board ceilings and wainscoting! This home was built in 1904. It is located on .8 acres in Chester, South Carolina. The house could use some undoing of past renovations, but there are still some original details. The home features a large wrap around porch, hardwood floors, bead board ceilings, wainscoting, and picture rails. The home is situated in the historic district and is within walking distance to the library, museum and shopping. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,710 square feet. $110,000.