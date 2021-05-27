newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Below Deck Med’s Season 6 First Look Teases a Single Malia, Hannah’s Replacement & Hookups

wvli927.com
 3 days ago

If you thought season five of Below Deck Mediterranean was dramatic, just wait until you watch the new season six trailer. In E! News’ exclusive first look for the upcoming season of…

wvli927.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Med#Below Deck Mediterranean#Teases#Watch Trailer#E News#Replacement Hookups#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestoofab.com

First Monsters at Work Trailer Teases Mike, Sully & Roz's Return

The new Disney+ series begins the day after Monsters, Inc switches over from screams to laughter to feul Monstropolis. "It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in," says the streamer. "After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team(MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester." The show debuts July 2.
TV Seriesbbcgossip.com

Twerking and Cursing! See the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6 Trailer

Batten down the hatches, because Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 is coming, and judging by the trailer, the drama will be plentiful. Bravo released the teaser clip on Thursday, May 27, a month ahead of the show’s premiere on June 28. In the new season, Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew will return to Croatia, this time aboard the 180-foot mega yacht Lady Michelle.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Aw, Below Deck's Dani Soares Confirms Birth Of First Child With Adorable Post

In the recent season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the brand-new crew has been faced with all kinds of shocks: a COVID-19 scare, back and forth hookups, and even the boat crashing into the dock. Fans are absolutely loving it, but they were more than a little surprised when stewardess Dani Soares announced on April 24 that she was pregnant. Well, buckle up, Bravo fans, because Soares confirmed the birth of her child today in an adorable Instagram post – and aw, it’s a girl!
TV Seriesbravotv.com

Meet Below Deck Med's New Chief Stew for Season 6 Katie Flood

Below Deck Mediterranean is back this summer — and with several new faces. Notably, the mega yacht Lady Michelle will have a new chief stew in Season 6, Katie Flood. Originally from New Zealand, Katie has a passion for travel and adventure, according to her bio on BravoTV.com. So it's no wonder she got into the yachting industry.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Netflix’s Feel Good Season 2 Trailer & First Look Photos Released

Netflix has released the official Feel Good Season 2 trailer for the streamer’s British romance dramedy starring Mae Martin (Baroness Von Sketch Show) and Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife). The second and final season will debut on Netflix on June 4. New first look photos of the upcoming season were also unveiled, which you can check out in the gallery below!
Boats & Watercraftsbravotv.com

Andy Cohen Just Gave Quite the Tease of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion

As the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 charter season winds down, that can only mean one thing: the reunion is on the way!. Bravo Insider is already getting us excited for the upcoming sit-down with an exclusive first look at the Parsifal III crew's ensembles. And trust us, if you thought these yachties looked good in their peach polos, just wait until you see them out of uniform.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Below Deck Mediterranean: Season Six Premiere Date Set for Bravo Series

Below Deck: Mediterranean is getting ready for its sixth season on Bravo, and a premiere date for the reality series has now been set. New episodes arrive on June 28th, and there will be several new faces joining Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White. Katie Flood (Chief Stew), Mathew Shea (Chef), Lexi Wilson (Stew), Courtney Veale (Stew), David Pascoe (Deckhand), Lloyd Spencer (Deckhand), and Mzi “Zee” Dempers (Deckhand) will all be on board for the new season.
TV Seriesrealitytea.com

Fans Slam Malia White After Alex Radcliffe Congratulates Her On Another Below Deck Mediterranean Season

There are certain Bravolebrities that annoy me and I don’t care for. Kyle Richards. Melissa Gorga. Lisa Rinna. But then there are some who have just committed the unforgivable over the years. Jax Taylor. LeeAnne Locken. Malia White. I cannot tell you how much I loathe these people. And ever since Malia narc’d out Hannah Ferrier for having meds that helped her combat mental illness, Malia is at the top of my list. So for all you Malia fans, you might want to skip this one!
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
E! News

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Sydney Zaruba Teases Aftermath of Boat Crash

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" The drama is just getting started. In an exclusive chat with E! News, deckhand Sydney Zaruba teased the aftermath of the boat crash that occurred in the May 10 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. As E! News readers well know, the latest episode of the Bravo hit featured the mega-yacht Parsifal III making contact with a docking wall twice.
Charleston, WVComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season: First Look at Michael James Shaw's Mercer in Red Armor

A set photo from the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead reveals the first look at series newcomer Michael James Shaw as Mercer in his comic book-accurate red suit of armor. Season 10 introduced Officer Mercer's troops when the small group led by Eugene (Josh McDermitt), en route to a rendezvous with Stephanie (Margot Bingham), were apprehended by the armored soldiers of the Commonwealth Army in Charleston, West Virginia. Fans received their first peek at the character's unique red armor in an April Final Season teaser revealing the August 22 return date on the AMC Network.