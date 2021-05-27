Below Deck Med’s Season 6 First Look Teases a Single Malia, Hannah’s Replacement & Hookups

The new Disney+ series begins the day after Monsters, Inc switches over from screams to laughter to feul Monstropolis. "It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in," says the streamer. "After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team(MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester." The show debuts July 2.