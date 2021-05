Bachelor Nation is waiting with bated breath for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette in June. With Chris Harrison gone and Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepping in as replacement hosts, there is no telling how different the dynamic of the reality show will actually be. As a former Bachelorette herself and now host for the franchise, Bristowe revealed the advice she offered to the newest leading lady of Season 17, Katie Thurston.