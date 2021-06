VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Owen Ruddy first started playing soccer as a 3-year-old. It seemed like a good way to makes friends. It still is. Ruddy is our Athlete of the Week and a standout player at First Colonial High School. One of the things he still loves about the sport is the relationships, "To be able to build this kind of team chemistry and just have fun. I've been having fun since I was three. I've never lost the fun of the game."