Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

NU reaps $400M in sale of municipal bonds for renovations

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLmUE_0aDqkFWb00

The University of Nebraska has netted $400 million in financing through the sale of municipal bonds to be used for a growing list of renovations and replacement projects.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the sale took place Wednesday, and money garnered will go toward an $800 million backlog of projects at campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

The projects include a $75 million replacement of the Westbrook Music Building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the construction of a $37.5 million College of Allied Health Professions building for the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Curtis, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Bonds#Renovations#Financing#Nu#Lincoln Journal Star#Sale#Money#Campuses#Medical#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related