Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Richmond County, Georgia – A woman is on the run after savagely beating a mother in a Little Caesar’s restaurant on Monday. Citizens watched the attack take place and did nothing. Brittany Kennedy allegedly grabbed the mother, Emily Broadwater, by the hair and repeatedly bashed her head before dragging her outside the restaurant, according to the the Richmond County Sheriff’s office. The video also shows a little girl walking toward the victim as a bystander shouts for someone to move the child away.