Ford Explorer Will Be Available in All-Electric Guise…Soon

By Helen Stselnik
carglancer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has announced a pure electric Explorer: not clear, when exactly, but promised soon, as part of the plan to have 40% of the brand’s range fully electric by 2030. An all-new, flexible, all- and rear-wheel drive electric platform is on the way, according to yesterday’s financial presentation. Blue Oval designs the architecture «for cargo vehicles, pickups and rugged SUVs» (Mike Levine, Ford North America Product Communications Manager).

