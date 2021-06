POLK COUNTY — On Wednesday, the Polk County Planning Commission will issue its recommendation on a controversial rezoning application for the ImperiaLakes Golf Course. If a requested zoning change is approved, over 900 homes could eventually be built on the property occupied by the ImperiaLakes Golf Course. While owner John Lennon has said that is not his intention, the zoning change to RL-1 requested by Lakeland-based company ECON South LLC would entitle a future owner or developer to one home per acre on the 188-acre property. From there, multiple processes exist to expand the potential number of homes to five houses per acre, totaling 940 new homes.