The Lenovo LP40 headphones have a compact and ergonomic design. They are lightweight, so they can easily fit into perhaps all the pockets. Inside the case, which also serves as a 300 mAh power bank, are the headphones themselves. Lenovo has chosen the path of classic headphones, not sockets. Nevertheless, each handset weighs only 3.2 grams. The whole case, even with the headphones inserted, is 38 grams. Lenovo wireless headphones can be used in a wide variety of ways, with them you can play sports or walk in the street without blocking the surrounding sounds, so you can be aware of your surroundings.