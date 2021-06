Govee’s is now offering a four-pack of its Smart Plug Mini Wi-Fi Outlets on Amazon for $22.99. Today’s offer is 18% off the regular price and the lowest we could find. Additionally, it is one of the most affordable and highly rated 4-packs we could find. Without the need for a hub, you can immediately add these to your setup for complete Wi-Fi-based (2.4GHz only) smartphone control of virtually anything they are connected to. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands are supported via a compatible device, as is the ability to set timers and manage multiple plugs in scenes for convenience and cost savings. At Amazon, it has a rating of 4+ stars from hundreds of customers.