Two vehicles stolen, property taken from other vehicles in Upper Allen

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Common Place: MIDDLE CREEK WILLOW POINT TRAIL #2 TRAIL HEAD. On 05/30 at approximately 1316 hrs., NLCRPD received a call from LCWC911 regarding a vehicle break-in not in progress at Kleinfeltsville Rd at the Willow Point trailhead #2. LCWC911 advised that someone broke into the victim’s car and stole her purse. NLCRPD patrol contacted the reporting party who advised of the following. A group traveled to middle creek to hike the trails. Caller advised that they had arrived at the parking area at around 1240 hrs. and parked her car and went for a hike. At approximately 1311 hrs., they returned to the parked car and noticed that the front passenger window was shattered. The caller’s purse was stolen from the vehicle. Caller advised that the purse was a cream-colored Stone Mountain brand with a navy blue decorative long strap. Angela advised that the purse was approximately 6x14 inches and was worth $80. Inside the purse she had a dark pink bifold wallet that contained the following items: $400 cash, PA driver's license, military card, Member's first credit card, Member's first debit card, AAA card, covid vaccination card, social security card, and several miscellaneous cards. The purse also contained a cordless phone charger, letter from an attorney's office, receipts, Ford escape key fab on a key ring, and house keys. Caller advised that she had canceled all of her bank cards and advised that she would contact the social security office first thing in the morning. NLCRPD provided the victim with the report number for the incident.