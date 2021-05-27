Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Property Crimes

Two vehicles stolen, property taken from other vehicles in Upper Allen

By The Sentinel, Carlisle, Pa.
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

May 27—Upper Allen Township Police are looking for two stolen vehicles and investigated thefts from other vehicles during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday. Police said several vehicles were entered in the area of the Graham Hills apartment complex and Sunguild Condominiums in the township, with personal property taken from some of those vehicles.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Vehicles#Stolen Property#Personal Property#Apartment Complex#Jeep#Hyundai Accent#Upper Allen#Valuables#Police#Sunguild Condominiums#Silver#Unlimited Access#Graham Hills#Local News#Trustworthy Reporting#Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
News Break
Cars
Related
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Penn Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrol officers recovered a 2019 Ford Cargo T250 van, reported value in excess of $31,000.00 that was previously reported stolen to the City of Philadelphia Police Department as a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was impounded by the NLCRPD and the final disposition of the vehicle is being determined. This recovery is a result of a continuing partnership with the NLCRPD, Manheim Auto Auction, and the Lancaster County Auto Theft Task force designed to reduce industry impacts from the theft of vehicles.
Public SafetySanta Barbara Edhat

Police Pursuing Suspects from Stolen Vehicle at Westside

Subjects fled on foot, last seen around San Andres/Chino. Still trying to search for the suspect(s), going to the creek. I actually don’t know if it was one or two suspects they’re chasing. Roger May 24, 2021 06:26 PM. They sound busy....On State street now. ScannerAndrew May 24, 2021 06:36...
Public SafetySalina Journal

Victim's vehicle stolen while they work

A victim had his vehicle stolen from the parking lot while he was mowing at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, at First Bank at 1333 W. Crawford Road. His 1999 blue Chevrolet S10 pickup truck had the keys inside. Video surveillance from the area shows a subject approach the truck, get in, and drive southbound on Duvall Avenue.
University City, MOKMOV

4 more vehicles stolen from Firestone lot as thieves hit second location this week

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Just days after a Firestone repair shop in University City had five cars stolen from their lot, the crime was repeated in Creve Coeur. Police said in the early morning hours Thursday, a group of juveniles broke a window at the shop, located at 12740 Olive Boulevard, and stole keys from somewhere inside. The keys were not believed to be in a lockbox, and the location either did not have an alarm, or it wasn't activated.
Public Safetyrmotoday.com

Stolen vehicles located, police continuing to investigate

CANMORE – The Canmore RCMP located the three vehicles that were stolen earlier this week and are continuing to investigate for possible suspects. The vehicles were stolen from the Cougar Creek area earlier in the week. Police said on Thursday (May 27) at about 1 a.m., an officer on Bow...
Arcade, GAmainstreetnews.com

Arcade resident reports vehicle stolen

On Tuesday, May 18, a 16-year-old Jefferson River Rd. resident said he returned home from school and his brother and another male were at his residence. He said he suspected the two of doing drugs at the home. He said when he returned to the residence at around 6 p.m....
Nashville, TNgcanews.com

More than 300 guns taken from vehicles this year

Police say that guns stolen from vehicles remain a persistent problem in Nashville with more than 300 taken from vehicles just this year. A review of stolen gun reports in Nashville from Sunday, May 9 through Saturday, May 15 shows that 20 guns were stolen from cars and trucks, four from unlocked vehicles.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

THEFT FROM VEHICLE Waterfowl Refuge Area - Don't let your property fly south - Clay Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Common Place: MIDDLE CREEK WILLOW POINT TRAIL #2 TRAIL HEAD. On 05/30 at approximately 1316 hrs., NLCRPD received a call from LCWC911 regarding a vehicle break-in not in progress at Kleinfeltsville Rd at the Willow Point trailhead #2. LCWC911 advised that someone broke into the victim’s car and stole her purse. NLCRPD patrol contacted the reporting party who advised of the following. A group traveled to middle creek to hike the trails. Caller advised that they had arrived at the parking area at around 1240 hrs. and parked her car and went for a hike. At approximately 1311 hrs., they returned to the parked car and noticed that the front passenger window was shattered. The caller’s purse was stolen from the vehicle. Caller advised that the purse was a cream-colored Stone Mountain brand with a navy blue decorative long strap. Angela advised that the purse was approximately 6x14 inches and was worth $80. Inside the purse she had a dark pink bifold wallet that contained the following items: $400 cash, PA driver's license, military card, Member's first credit card, Member's first debit card, AAA card, covid vaccination card, social security card, and several miscellaneous cards. The purse also contained a cordless phone charger, letter from an attorney's office, receipts, Ford escape key fab on a key ring, and house keys. Caller advised that she had canceled all of her bank cards and advised that she would contact the social security office first thing in the morning. NLCRPD provided the victim with the report number for the incident.
New Canaan, CTNorwalk Hour

New Canaan Police: Vehicle stolen, others entered this week

NEW CANAAN — Police say a vehicle was snatched and others were entered in town this week. A Whitney Avenue resident called police Wednesday morning to report that a Land Rover had been stolen from a driveway, New Canaan Police said in a release. “The owner stated the vehicle was...
Barstow, CA247headline.com

Two Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Barstow Outlet and Lottery Ticket Thefts

BARSTOW, Ca. – A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested following a theft at the Outlets at Barstow and a Circle K store on Sunday evening. At around 7:14 p.m. Barstow police responded to the Reebok Store at the Outlets at Barstow regarding a theft. The employees described the suspects as a white female adult and white male adult. Witnesses said that the two stole several clothing items from the store before leaving in gray Honda Civic with tinted windows. Officers searched the area for the suspects but were not able to locate them.
Rome, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Report: Chattooga man arrested with stolen vehicle

Rome police arrested a man who was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, reports stated. Kennon Franklin Jackson, 49, of Summerville, was pulled over late Saturday on Martha Berry Boulevard when officers discovered him in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jackson also had an object containing cocaine residue.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Loaded guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

Friday will be another breezy and cool day with highs in the 50s. Law enforcement puts emphasis on boating safety on this, the unofficial start of summer. Some changes to ceremonies were required because of the pandemic... and the rain. Flyers return to airports for busy Memorial Day weekend. Updated:...
Southgate, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Backpack with electronics stolen from vehicle

SOUTHGATE —A vehicle left unlocked the night of May 6 cost a Southgate man an OGIO backpack, a Dell laptop and a Verizon mobile hotspot internet device, which were in the backseat of a 2020 GMC Sierra parked in a residential driveway. There was no damage to the vehicle, and...