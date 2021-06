Do you think we can match TensorFlow by hand? You bet!. TensorFlow and various other open source libraries for machine learning like SciPy, provide these nice built in functions for performing convolutions. However, as nice as these functions are, it is worth opening the hood to discover the power behind the code. In my opinion, without the convolutional layer, computer vision would be as blind as a bat. So I hope you enjoy this article because we will dig into the convolutions that make up convolutional layers and see the big picture together.