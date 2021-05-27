Love the white picket fence! Circa 1900. Over two acres in North Carolina. $210,000
The white picket fence gives this home great curb appeal! This home was built in 1900. It is located on 2.06 acres in Bear Creek, North Carolina. The home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, stone fireplace and baseboards. The property has a fenced in pasture, chicken coop, raised garden area, a workshop and two outbuildings. There is a fire pit area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,184 square feet. $210,000.theoldhouselife.com