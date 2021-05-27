Cancel
Politics

Courthouse Report

 2021-05-27

Real Estate Transfers Q.C.D. - Janet S. Heusman; and Nathan C. Heusman to the Kroll-Heusman Farms, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, the SW ¼ of 34-6-10, Johnson County; and the NW ¼ of 4-5-10, Johnson County, less 6.65 acres conveyed to the railroad and less 8.94 acres for highway; $1.00 O.V.C. Rev. Exempt. W.D. - Daniel D. Mahoney and Janet S. Mahoney to the State of Nebraska,…

Politics
Jackson, MSWDAM-TV

Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the end date of the State of Emergency as it relates to COVID-19. The announcement comes two days after House Speaker Philip Gunn called for the order to come to an end. It’s a reversal from Reeves’ response to Gunn’s suggestion,...
TrafficPosted by
Hot 97-5

Monstrous ROAD TRAINS Soon Rumbling Around NoDak?

I talked up the ROAD TRAIN topic back in September of 2020, that's back when it was just a gleam in some road sadist's eye. Three tractor trailers aren't enough- what if you supe-up the horsepower so you can haul FIVE of those trailers! These Road Trains have been walloping wallabies for years in Australia. The Aussies seem to like them just fine, but what about your grandma speeding home after church on a Sunday? How's she gonna make that kinda pass on the left? FLOOR IT GRANNY!
Oklahoma Statesoonerpolitics.org

Commissioners OK federal use of county courthouse

Commissioners executed a "no-cost" contract on Monday authorizing use of space at Muskogee County Courthouse as a venue for federal court cases. District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma "is having problems finding venues" for an increased caseload following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. A majority of the justices determined the historic boundaries of the Muscogee Nation remain intact and for purposes of federal criminal law constitute an "Indian reservation."
Fargo, NDPosted by
Whiskey Riff

North Dakota Man Asked To Remove American Flag Because… Wait For It… It’s Too Noisy?

In Fargo, North Dakota, a man has been asked to remove the American flag hanging from the balcony of his condo. The reason though… is a little obscure to say the least. Andrew Almer began receiving letters in the mail from the president of the Plum Square condo association two months ago, asking him to take down his American flag because it was TOO NOISY IN THE WIND.
Missouri Stateclintoncountyleader.com

State auditor’s office to begin work at the courthouse

Nearly seven months after county officials requested an audit of the courthouse by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office, it appears work will be beginning soon. The Clinton County Commissioners will be in session for a rare Wednesday meeting on June 16, during which representatives with the state auditor’s office will conduct their entrance meeting.
PoliticsLaw.com

Date Announced: Miami-Dade Courthouses Are Fully Reopening

Starting June 21 the Miami-Dade courts will terminate Phase 2 of its COVID-19 Emergency Operations, according to an administrative order from Chief Judge Bertila Soto. And the following week, on June 28, Miami-Dade Circuit courthouses will reopen to the public.
Monroe County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Officials break ground on Monroe County courthouse expansion

Officials broke ground Thursday for the expansion and renovation at the Monroe County Courthouse. Officials say it's been in the planning for more than ten years. Court officials have been making-do with facilities that are undersized for what they really need. The existing courthouse was built when there were only...
Rhea County, TNrheaheraldnews.com

Commentary: Our treasure, the Rhea County Courthouse

In 1889 the Rhea County Court moved the county seat to Dayton (previously Smith’s Crossroads) from Washington, and appropriated $35,000 for the building of a courthouse. The courthouse in Washington was torn down and bricks from that building were used in the construction of the new courthouse, thus building a relationship between this new courthouse and the former one in Washington. Built in 1890-91, the Rhea County Courthouse is a combination of Romanesque Revival and Italian Villa-style architecture. The Knoxville architectural firm of Wm. Chamberlin and Company designed the building and Wm. Dowling and J.R. Taylor, Chattanooga contractors built it. Our courthouse was used as a model for other buildings, and is significant in that it is the first county courthouse designed by a firm that would design courthouses in at least four southern states and Missouri. The main staircase links the floors of the courthouse together; the doors and their frames show the bulls-eye blocks, which represent the beautiful wood craftsmanship of the time which the courthouse represents. (The courthouse was opened for business in 1892.)This building is one hundred and thirty years old this year and has been in constant use as a courthouse since it was built, except for being closed at the present time due to its offices and courts being moved to the new Rhea County Justice Center.
Waukesha County, WIDaily Reporter

PHOTOS: Waukesha County courthouse addition nears completion

A new addition to the Waukesha County courthouse is nearing completion. The county's June newsletter included these photos from inside the new four-story addition to the courthouse. The new part of the building is on the site of an unused former jail that's close to the current county jail. The photos show one of the eight new ...
Oldham County, KYOldham Era

Fiscal Court commits additional funds to courthouse project

The Oldham County Fiscal Court voted to commit approximately $2.53 million in county funds to keep the county courthouse project moving forward. During a June 21 special called meeting, Judge-Executive David Voegele, who also chairs the Project Development Board in charge of the courthouse project, told the fiscal court that projected costs for the building phase of the new courthouse is currently estimated to be $2.5 million slightly over budget.
Crawford County, ARPress Argus-Courier

Courthouse roof under reconstruction after May tornado

After the May 3 Tornado that made its way through Van Buren and the rest of the county, damage to the courthouse roof is currently being fixed. The estimated time for the repairs to be fixed will be the beginning of August. The Crawford County Quorum Court met on June...