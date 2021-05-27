DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

May 27—The number of new COVID-19 cases may be remaining low this week, but the number of hospitalizations are rising slightly in Cumberland County. The state Department of Health on Thursday reported there were only 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county, but there were three new patients hospitalized for the disease. That number also jumped by five new patients in Wednesday's data, and now there are 33 patients overall in hospitals being treated for COVID-19. Though the hospitalizations are rising, there was only one more patient than Wednesday in the ICU and one fewer patient on a ventilator.