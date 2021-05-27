Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

By The Sentinel, Carlisle, Pa.
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

May 27—The number of new COVID-19 cases may be remaining low this week, but the number of hospitalizations are rising slightly in Cumberland County. The state Department of Health on Thursday reported there were only 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county, but there were three new patients hospitalized for the disease. That number also jumped by five new patients in Wednesday's data, and now there are 33 patients overall in hospitals being treated for COVID-19. Though the hospitalizations are rising, there was only one more patient than Wednesday in the ICU and one fewer patient on a ventilator.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
Cumberland County, PAlocal21news.com

Will PA election results be delayed?

On Monday night as Pennsylvanians prepared to vote many also began to wonder if they would get the results on election night. In November of 2020, many of the results were up in the air as counties worked to navigate a number of challenges and some even waited to begin the canvassing process altogether.
Cumberland County Sentinel

Sentinel area fire calls for May 14-15

2:01 a.m.: automatic alarm, Waterford Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown. 7:06 a.m.: automatic alarm, E. Dykeman Road, Shippensburg; Vigialnt Hose, West End. 8:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, E. Dykeman Road, Shippensburg; Vigialnt Hose, West End. 10:34 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale,...
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

Cumberland County clinic to offer vaccines to teens 12 to 15

With the advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the use of the Pfizer vaccine for youths ages 12 to 15, Cumberland County is the latest to offer the vaccine to that age range. Appointments are available for teens to receive vaccinations at the Cumberland County...
Silver Spring Township, PACumberland County Sentinel

Gov. Wolf talks referendums in stop at Silver Spring Township

With the May 18 primary less than a week away, Gov. Tom Wolf is spending his time on one final tour to encourage voters to vote "no" on the disaster powers ballot questions. Wolf's first stop was Wednesday morning at the Silver Spring Community Fire Hall, where he was joined by Democratic Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi and Silver Spring Township Fire President Doug McDonald.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

Candidate Letter: Edmondson for constable

I am the current elected state constable for Hampden Township. I sought appointment to the position in 2010 with the support of the township commissioners and the chief of police, and also the district judge the Honorable Thomas Placey. After being appointed I went through the training process to give the citizens of our township their first fully trained and Act 49 certified state constable in our history.
Cumberland County, PAshipnc.com

Cumberland County government facilities open to residents

All Cumberland County government facilities will be open to the public, with or without an appointment, beginning Monday, May 10. Some departments will continue to operate by appointment only. Residents should check the county website to ensure appointment availability for those offices. Government facilities are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted. The county had been operating by appointment only since Nov. 25, 2020.
Silver Spring Township, PACumberland County Sentinel

Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township to reopen Friday

Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township will reopen Friday afternoon to vehicles. Cumberland County announced Thursday that county commissioners and Silver Spring Township supervisors will hold a ribbon-cutting at the bridge Friday morning. The bridge, which connects the Carlisle Pike to Wertzville Road, will remain open until 2 p.m. for pedestrian traffic, before it opens after 2 to vehicles.
shipnc.com

Hopewell Township Supervisors provide update on Dollar General, other projects

Anyone passing through Hopewell Township in Cumberland County lately can’t help but notice the work that has taken place, especially since spring rolled around. Supervisors have been busy tending to numerous projects, including maintenance at Hopewell Township Park, building improvements, Ramps Bridge and monitoring the construction of the new Dollar General Store located at 174 Newville Road, on the west end of town along Route 641.
Cumberland County, PAshipnc.com

Energy savings at Cumberland County nears $5M over 15 years

Committed to maintaining energy efficiency, Cumberland County has saved nearly $5 million in the past 15 years, and has been awarded the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2020 ENERGY STAR Award, making this the 15th straight year the county has been recognized for its proactive approach to energy conservation.
Cumberland County, PAshipnc.com

Renovation work continues on Ramps Covered Bridge

Crews continue to refurbish Ramps Covered Bridge in Newburg to ensure the historic structure continues to weather the elements, and traffic for the next century. The picturesque landmark is the only remaining covered bridge in Cumberland County that still stands on its original foundation. The county maintains the bridge, and is responsible for the current renovation project. Most recent work on the bridge included replacing a part of one of the arches that helps to support the bridge, and was done with a massive piece of lumber from Oregon. The project is expected to continue through summer, with a goal of possibly reopening the bridge by September, if all goes according to plan, according to Hopewell Township supervisors.