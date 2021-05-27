The Real World and the World of Make-Believe

A few days ago, my grandmother came to visit me and I showed her the latest gadget in my collection, an Amazon Alexa Echo Dot. This nifty little device can do anything for you, from playing music, to fetching the news headlines, to even telling you jokes. My grandmother, a sixty-something-year-old lady, was amazed by this technology. She could have never fathomed as a child that one day there would be this little device that would literally put the world within your reach, all you have to do is ask. She bubbled with excitement and awe as she asked Alexa to translate “Good Afternoon” into Russian, tell her the latest news and ask her a riddle. It was as if she found a new companion she could talk to when she was alone. When you think about it, this little piece of tech really is a marvel. A few years ago, we used to think we just need to pick our phone up and we can access the world at our fingertips; now we don’t even need to lift a finger. Technology really has evolved beyond our imaginations from the times of pagers and MySpace.