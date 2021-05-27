SocialDistance Arts & Entertainment: Memorial Day Weekend Edition

Where did you grow up? Richmond, VA (Northside) How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?. I’m creator of The Traveling Diary, a physical journal that is traveling from woman to woman across the globe collecting handwritten stories, moments, and anything they want to share with other women. Women sign up to receive the diary by joining a snail mail queue at The Traveling Diary site. When they receive the diary, it is filled with stories written by other women they’ve never met. They keep it for 3 days, adding their own stories, and mailing it to the next participant. It has reached participants from the US and beyond to places like Australia, the UK, Canada, Portugal, South Africa and Turkey and counting. The Washington Post just covered it. If this resonates with you, sign up! (There’s also a Kickstarter!)