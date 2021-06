One more sign of returning normalcy is the return of the Consolidated Funding Application, a process to apply for various New York state funding resources. This process allows projects, from arts and tourism to business development and energy efficiency, to apply for multiple grants and tax credits through a single online application. Central New York has consistently been a top contender for these funds, and Cayuga County projects have been awarded over $62 million in grants and tax credits. Another $750 million is available again this year, including $225 million in funding for business and economic development projects through grants and tax credits. Applications for programs that are available only during the CFA round are due at 4 p.m. Friday, July 30. However, this year the timeline for business projects has changed significantly, as those funds are no longer limited to the CFA round.