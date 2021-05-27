Cancel
Door County, WI

New Proposal for Quarry Property

By Myles Dannhausen Jr.
Door County Pulse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA preliminary conceptual plan for a subdivision of 43 lots on the quarry property near George Pinney County Park meets county standards and does not require a public hearing. The Margaret Dreutzer Trust filed the plan May 6. Because the proposal is a land division, it does not require a public hearing. This land division will go before the Resource Planning Commission (RPC) June 3 for review, but Mariah Goode, director of the county’s Land Use Services Department, said it is a fairly simple review because the application does not establish a use.

doorcountypulse.com
#Quarry#Restaurants#Golf Courses#Public Hearings#Preliminary Hearing#Rpc#Proposal#Ordinance#County Standards#Resort Areas#Review#Ski Resorts#Pinney#Sevastopol
