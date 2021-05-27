New Proposal for Quarry Property
A preliminary conceptual plan for a subdivision of 43 lots on the quarry property near George Pinney County Park meets county standards and does not require a public hearing. The Margaret Dreutzer Trust filed the plan May 6. Because the proposal is a land division, it does not require a public hearing. This land division will go before the Resource Planning Commission (RPC) June 3 for review, but Mariah Goode, director of the county’s Land Use Services Department, said it is a fairly simple review because the application does not establish a use.doorcountypulse.com