With the 55th selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pat Freiermuth out of Penn St. Freiermuth was widely regarded as the #2 TE prospect in this year’s draft class yet wasn’t often the first choice of many Steelers fans in regard to players left on the board when the team made their selection. Many would have thought a C, OT, or possibly CB would have been in play at #55, but Pittsburgh sent in the card to select Freiermuth, a player that they had their fingerprints all over during the pre-draft process.