Tim Weah's Lille will need to win its final game of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season at Angers on Sunday to be assured of clinching its fourth title. Weah was an unused sub in its 0-0 tie at home against St. Etienne. Les Dogues came into the game needing a win and a tie in its last two games to clinch the title. Defending champion Paris St. Germain is now one point behind Lille after its 4-0 win over Reims. Lille has the best away record in France with 13 wins, four ties and only one loss in 18 games.