GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve been monitoring Moderate Drought Conditions across the East over the last few weeks. Now we’re flirting with multiple daily rainfall records across the region. Rain started falling along the coast first thing Wednesday morning and became much more widespread Thursday. Reports of a water rescue alongside a road in Pitt County as well as mild to moderate flooding along local waterways have been coming in alongside Flash Flood and Flood Warnings. WITN viewers submitted some of their rain gauge observations and a few came in over 4″ with hours left of rain to go.