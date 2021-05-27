Your headquarters for gastropub food should be HQ Gastropub in Woodland Hills

This gorgeous beach estate is just one block away from the stunning water of the Pacific Ocean, and walking distance from the shopping and dining experiences on Main Street and Pacific City. The move-in ready home resides on a light and bright corner lot with remarkable views of the water from all 3 levels! Upon entry is a formal living room with fireplace and french doors leading to the spacious patio, perfect for entertaining and taking in stunning ocean views. The light-filled formal dining area is complete with a custom coffered accent wall and beautiful chandelier. The kitchen is adjacent and features brand new Quartzite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a convenient breakfast bar, which opens to an inviting family room complete with wet bar and private outdoor patio. The two car garage includes new paint and flooring, and always provides a place to park. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms and 4 fully remodeled bathrooms with access from two staircases. The master suite boasts incredible ocean views, a cozy fireplace and a spa-like bath with dual sinks and closets. The junior master suite is large in size and showcases more sought-after ocean views from it’s private patio. The roof deck is sure to impress with panoramic sunset views and a place to enjoy the ocean breeze. Other upgrades include upgraded light fixtures, new flooring, upgraded window coverings and more. The garage also has new custom cabinets and the junior master suite has a separate entrance and can be a used as a mother-in-law suite.The beach lifestyle awaits at this prime ocean view home.