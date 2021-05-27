Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington Beach, CA

Your headquarters for gastropub food should be HQ Gastropub in Woodland Hills

By Merrill Shindler
Los Angeles Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, a visit to a restaurant with the word “fusion” in its name sent me into a bit of a meditation on what the heck the word actually meant. In theory, it’s foods mixing from different cuisines to create a, I don’t know, synergy or new amalgam. In the case of this restaurant, some of the dishes were Japanese, some American, some Spanish. Since they didn’t actually collide in the preparation, it wasn’t really the food that was “fusion” — it was the menu. (Hey! I need something to think about as I hack my way through traffic!)

www.dailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Good Food#Mac And Cheese#Beer Cheese#Food Drink#Japanese Cuisine#Street Food#Neighborhood Bars#Side Dishes#Grilled Cheese#American#The Hq Gastropub#Eagle Pub#British#Japanese Mexican#Chipotle Aioli#Jalape O Aioli#Merrill Shindler#Hq Gastropub Rating#Pub Grub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Chef Gardens, Poppy & Seed First Look, Café Jardin Closes, What’s Next for Sherman Gardens

Choosing to invest in an on-site garden takes a level of commitment not every chef has. Locating dedicated space, additional time and knowledge of what the chefs opt to plant are only a few factors considered. Then there are individuals who extend their love of fertilizer even further and grow in their own backyard. Chefs Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed and Jared Cook of Sapphire are ambitious home gardeners who prefer to get their hands in the dirt.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Clemente, CAlivingmividaloca.com

Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.
Orange County, CAcoastreportonline.com

Festivals are back in the OC

After a long year of no outdoor gatherings and closures due to COVID-19, Orange County has gotten the OK to bring back festivals, just in time for the summer. Fish Fest is a Christian music festival and it will be taking place on July 17 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. This year's line up includes Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, Riley Clemmons and many more artists. Ticket prices start at $19.95. Visit Live Nation to purchase tickets.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateDaily Breeze

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Orange County, CAthecapistranodispatch.com

Is Everyone an Equestrian in San Juan? Dr. Jennifer Clarke Draws Inspiration from Pony Club

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Santa Ana, CAOCRegister

How Working Wardrobes is helping women out of the ‘she-cession’

In 1990, Jerri Rosen was helping women find jobs and independence after they left violent domestic relationships. Thirty years later, the founder and CEO of Working Wardrobes never thought she’d be back in the trenches helping so many women find jobs, this time as a pandemic shut down big chunks of the economy.
Huntington Beach, CAspectrumnews1.com

Surf City rolls out accessibility mat, more to come in OC

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Virtually every beach requires a walk through the sand for a chance to dip your toes in the ocean. That walk, however short or long, can be difficult for anyone with a disability that limits their ability to move, or even for a parent with a stroller carrying all the beach essentials. One Huntington Beach local decided to do something to help make it easier for those in wheelchairs and others to get to the water’s edge at his home surf break.
Huntington Beach, CAJustLuxe.com

Paséa Hotel & Spa Gears Up to Celebrate its Fifth Anniversary

The seaside city of Huntington Beach might have been officially awarded the designation of “Surf City USA” in 2008, but its surfer credentials stretch back much farther. Almost a century ago in fact, when legendary Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku moved there in 1925 and cemented its place as a wave riding mecca in Southern California. Today, the resort town welcomes upwards of 11 million visitors annually who come to soak up the sun and enjoy its ten miles of golden sandy beaches or catch all the action from more than 50 surf contests held each year, including the US Open of Surfing.
Huntington Beach, CAhauteresidence.com

Georgina Jacobson Presents A Gorgeous Huntington Beach Estate

This gorgeous beach estate is just one block away from the stunning water of the Pacific Ocean, and walking distance from the shopping and dining experiences on Main Street and Pacific City. The move-in ready home resides on a light and bright corner lot with remarkable views of the water from all 3 levels! Upon entry is a formal living room with fireplace and french doors leading to the spacious patio, perfect for entertaining and taking in stunning ocean views. The light-filled formal dining area is complete with a custom coffered accent wall and beautiful chandelier. The kitchen is adjacent and features brand new Quartzite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a convenient breakfast bar, which opens to an inviting family room complete with wet bar and private outdoor patio. The two car garage includes new paint and flooring, and always provides a place to park. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms and 4 fully remodeled bathrooms with access from two staircases. The master suite boasts incredible ocean views, a cozy fireplace and a spa-like bath with dual sinks and closets. The junior master suite is large in size and showcases more sought-after ocean views from it’s private patio. The roof deck is sure to impress with panoramic sunset views and a place to enjoy the ocean breeze. Other upgrades include upgraded light fixtures, new flooring, upgraded window coverings and more. The garage also has new custom cabinets and the junior master suite has a separate entrance and can be a used as a mother-in-law suite.The beach lifestyle awaits at this prime ocean view home.
Huntington Beach, CANBC Los Angeles

Roller Skate by the Ocean at This Pop-up Rink

$25 with skate rental or $22 if you BYO for a 90-minute session. If some of your May memories involve glitter laces, neon wheels, hair-flying twirls, and whooshing (not walking) up to a friend, chances are strong that your class enjoyed an end-of-the-school-year party down at the local roller rink.